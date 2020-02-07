UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Closing Ceremony Of 3Rd Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition - 2020 Held At Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:16 PM

Closing Ceremony Of 3Rd Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition - 2020 Held At Karachi

The 3rd Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition was held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020) The 3rd Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition was held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi. International teams from Germany, Indonesia, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Turkey participated in the week long nautical events of the competition. Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral ZahidIlyasgraced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest.

During thePNInternational Nautical Competition, six International teams besides Pakistan Naval Academy & Pakistan Marine Academy participated in various activities comprising of Sailing, Swimming, Lifesaving, Seamanship & Physical Fitness contests, held at Karachi harbour and PN Sports Complex.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest expressed satisfaction over immaculate conduct of events and congratulated the winners for their success in various sports activities.Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winning team for displaying outstanding performance during the event. Team of Turkish Naval academy won the competition with 05 Gold medals while Team of Pakistan Naval Academy was declared Runner up.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of civil & military dignitaries and diplomats.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Sports Sri Lanka Turkey Oman Qatar Germany Indonesia Gold Event From

Recent Stories

FNC to participate in APU emergency meeting

4 minutes ago

UVAS inks MoU withlaw centre

7 minutes ago

Pakistan aim to finish ICC U19 Cricket World Cup o ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Stand For Inhumane Detention of It ..

8 minutes ago

Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

8 minutes ago

Russia, Mexico Have Good Prospects for Developing ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.