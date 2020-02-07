Closing Ceremony Of 3Rd Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition - 2020 Held At Karachi

The 3rd Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition was held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020) The 3rd Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition was held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi. International teams from Germany, Indonesia, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Turkey participated in the week long nautical events of the competition. Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral ZahidIlyasgraced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest.

During thePNInternational Nautical Competition, six International teams besides Pakistan Naval Academy & Pakistan Marine Academy participated in various activities comprising of Sailing, Swimming, Lifesaving, Seamanship & Physical Fitness contests, held at Karachi harbour and PN Sports Complex.

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest expressed satisfaction over immaculate conduct of events and congratulated the winners for their success in various sports activities.Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winning team for displaying outstanding performance during the event. Team of Turkish Naval academy won the competition with 05 Gold medals while Team of Pakistan Naval Academy was declared Runner up.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of civil & military dignitaries and diplomats.