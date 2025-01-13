Closing ceremony of Sports Gala held at SSUET

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology held the closing ceremony of the Sports Gala. Pakistan's renowned cricketer Muhammad Hafeez was the Chief Guest of the event that was attended by Dean Prof. Dr Muhammad Amir, Dean Prof. Dr Mir Shabbar Ali, Sports Convener Qazi Nasr Abbas, Sports Director Fayyaz Ali, Waqar Hussain, Javed Iqbal, Nomanuddin, Muhammad Tariq Khan and others

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology held the closing ceremony of the Sports Gala. Pakistan's renowned cricketer Muhammad Hafeez was the Chief Guest of the event that was attended by Dean Prof. Dr Muhammad Amir, Dean Prof. Dr Mir Shabbar Ali, Sports Convener Qazi Nasr Abbas, Sports Director Fayyaz Ali, Waqar Hussain, Javed Iqbal, Nomanuddin, Muhammad Tariq Khan and others.

Quaid-e-Azam House won the first position in the games, while Sir Syed Ahmed Khan House and Liaquat Ali Khan House won the second and third positions respectively.

According to a press release issued by the spokesperson, Sports Gala held 13 games and 800 students participated in it. Four houses were formed including Quaid-e-Azam House, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan House, Liaquat Ali Khan House and Allama Iqbal House.

Prominent cricketer Muhammad Hafeez said that both education and training are necessary to become a good person. Education teaches books and training is done in practical life. Games teach us how to behave modestly when winning and defeat teaches us patience and endurance he added. He said prepare yourself to represent Pakistan at every level in sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor of Sir Syed University Jawaid Anwar said that sports are very important for physical development because a healthy body is the guarantee of a healthy mind.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr. Munawar Hussain said that the Sports Gala is an important event of Sir Syed University. This annual festival makes us realize that the journey of success in life is not easy. As a sportsman keep moving forward overcoming the challenges with hard work, determination and commitment.

Registrar Cdre. (R) Syed Sarfraz Ali and Director Sports of SSUET Fayyaz Ali also addressed the closing ceremony.