Club Brugge aim to take Aston Villa scalp again in Champions League

Bruges, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Club Brugge are hoping to claim the scalp of Aston Villa for the second time in this season's Champions League as the sides meet once again in the last 16, with the Belgians in buoyant mood after dumping out Atalanta in the play-offs.

That remarkable 5-2 aggregate victory against last season's Europa League winners marked the first time Club Brugge had won a knockout tie in the continent's elite competition in the modern Champions League era.

The Belgian champions controversially won 2-1 at home in the first leg thanks to a disputed stoppage-time penalty by Swedish forward Gustaf Nilsson.

But their counter-attacking display in the return in Italy was outstanding, with teenager Chemsdine Talbi scoring twice and Ferran Jutgla once in a 3-1 triumph.

Now Villa stand in their way in Tuesday's first leg, but Club Brugge will not fear the Premier League side, having won 1-0 when the teams met in Belgium in the league phase in November.

That game was decided by a Hans Vanaken penalty awarded following a bizarre Tyrone Mings handball.

Villa have since added Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio to their squad and look stronger now, but coach Nicky Hayen has enough faith in his own players' ability to handle the opposition.

"We don't have a specific way to stop them," Hayen said on Monday when asked whether he had devised a plan to deal with Villa's new duo.

"They have more than just Rashford and Asensio. Before they also had really good results. They have more quality now and that makes them stronger than before."

Club Brugge were not necessarily expected to make it beyond the 36-team league phase, but squeezed through in 24th place, the last qualifying spot for the knockout phase play-offs.

As well as Villa, they beat Austrian champions Sturm Graz and Portuguese champions Sporting, while also holding Celtic away and Juventus at home.

This run is a continuation of improved performances in Europe in recent campaigns, which included reaching the Champions League last 16 in 2023.

Then, like Villa, they got to the semi-finals of the Conference League last season.

This is a club with a proud European history, with runs to the final of the UEFA Cup in 1976 and European Cup in 1978 both ending in defeat against Liverpool.

Beat Villa over two legs and they could face Liverpool again in the quarter-finals, should the Anfield club beat Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

- 'Hard knocks' -

Hayen is the unlikely architect, having been named coach initially on an interim basis in March last year when the Norwegian Ronny Deila was sacked. He then led the Blue and Blacks to a fourth Belgian title in five years.

Now aged 44, it is only three years ago that Hayen was managing Haverfordwest as they finished 10th in the very modest 12-team Welsh top flight.

"I am enjoying the moment without thinking too far beyond that," Hayen reflected prior to the second leg against Atalanta.

"I am trying to appreciate things because I have also had some hard knocks in my career, so I know it is all relative."

His team are currently second in the Belgian Pro League after a 1-1 draw at Gent last weekend, with the gap to leaders Genk nine points.

However, just two games remain before the league splits into play-offs, when points tallies from the regular season are halved.

If there is pressure to win the domestic title, Club Brugge can go out and enjoy the tie against Villa.

They will be led by captain Vanaken, the attacking midfielder who recently won the Golden Shoe award for Belgium's player of the year.

Vanaken, 32, was described by Pep Guardiola as "fantastic" before Club Brugge lost 3-1 to Manchester City in January.

The main goal threats, meanwhile, come from Greece winger Christos Tzolis, once of Norwich City, and Nilsson, as Brugge look to keep the tie alive going into the return at Villa Park on March 12.