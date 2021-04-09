UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Club Registration With 22 Per Cent Rise Concludes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:57 PM

Club registration with 22 per cent rise concludes

The club registration process has commenced on 10 March and by 22 March, the PCB had received 1,362 applications.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2021) The club registration process concluded, with the Pakistan Cricket board receiving an unprecedented and overwhelming response from the passionate club cricket owners.

Just before the new constitution came into effect in August 2019, 3,115 clubs were registered with the PCB. However, following amendments to the model constitutions as well as the introduction of club affiliation and operational rules, the PCB has received 3,807 applications, which reflects an increase by 22 per cent.

The club registration process had commenced on 10 March and by 22 March, the PCB had received 1,362 applications. This means in the past 17 days, 2,445 more clubs have showed their support and confidence in the PCB by applying for registration.

The maximum number of applications have been received for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association which stand at 845. The breakdown of the other five Cricket Associations is Balochistan (502), Central Punjab (774), Northern (486), Sindh (676) and Southern Punjab (524).

Amongst the City Cricket Associations, Karachi being the major centre has brought forward 231 – the most – applications, while 222 have been received from Lahore.

In Central Punjab, over 100 applications have been received from Faisalabad. The PCB has gotten 94 applications from Sindh’s Hyderabad and 87 from Northern’s Rawalpindi, while 82 and 83 applications have come from Balochistan’s Quetta and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, respectively. Sixty-one applications have been received from Southern Punjab’s Bahawalnagar.

Following the conclusion of the first step, the successful applicant club presidents will receive an online link on their registered email address for submission of further information relating to membership and players categories.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Lahore Faisalabad Bannu Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab PCB Hyderabad Rawalpindi Bahawalnagar March August 2019 From

Recent Stories

33,972 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

31 minutes ago

Prince Philip, husband of Britain&#039;s Queen Eli ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Elizabeth ll on death of ..

31 minutes ago

22 per cent rise in club registration as process e ..

33 minutes ago

Spark fans gear up, TECNO Spark 7 Pro is coming wi ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.