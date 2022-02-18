UrduPoint.com

Clubhouse Catches Fire At Major Golf Venue Oakland Hills

Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The century-old clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club, the suburban Detroit host of nine men's golf majors and the 2004 Ryder Cup, caught fire on Thursday.

There were no injuries reported and no cause for the devastating blaze in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, was immediately known.

The club, which opened in 1916, features two Donald Ross-designed courses. It is scheduld to play host to the 2031 and 2042 US Women's Opens.

Among the famed winners at the course were Arnold Palmer at the 1981 US Senior Open, Jack Nicklaus at the 1991 US Senior Open, South African Gary Player at the 1972 PGA Championship, Australian David Graham at the 1979 PGA Championship and Irishman Padraig Harrington at the 2009 PGA Championship.

Six US golfers won US Open crowns at Oakland Hills, including Cyril Walker (1924), Ralph Guldahl (1937), Ben Hogan (1951), Gene Littler (1961), Andy North (1985) and Steve Jones (1996).

"Our thoughts are with our friends at @OaklandHillsCC," tweeted the US Golf Association. "Most importantly, we are relieved to hear that no one was injured.

"Along with so many others in the golf community, we have special memories at this storied venue and look forward to making more with them in the coming years." In the 35th Ryder Cup matches in 2004, Europe imposed the worst home defeat ever suffered by the United States in the event, winning 18 1/2 - 9 1/2.

Memorabilia and art dating back more than 100 years was feared lost in the blaze.

The course's first club professional was Walter Hagen, who at the time had won only the first of his 11 career major titles.

