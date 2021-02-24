UrduPoint.com
Clubs Of Royal Players, United Win Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:29 PM

Clubs of Royal Players, United win matches

Clubs of Royal Players and United earned victories in their respective matches of the Islamabad Challenge Cup Football Tournament being played here at the T&T Football Ground

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Clubs of Royal Players and United earned victories in their respective matches of the Islamabad Challenge Cup Football Tournament being played here at the T&T Football Ground.

In the first match, Royal Players Club downed Model Town Club by 4-2.

Royal Players Club were leading by 3-2 till the break while in the second half, Royal Players Club scored one more goal and won the match by 4-2. For Royal Players Club, Mohsin, Akhtar, Rafiq and Hamid scored one goal each while Usman Aslam and Mahed Khan were the scorers for Model Town Club.

In the second match, United Club outplayed Azad Jammu and Kashmir Club by 1-0 in a nail-biting contest.

The only goal for United Club was scored by Ayan in the ninth minute of the first half of the game. AJK club players tired best to score goals but their efforts went in vain.

