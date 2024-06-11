CM Adviser Hails Female Athletes For Outstanding Performances In Games
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan has lauded the outstanding performance of female players in various sports during the recent under-23 Inter-Regional games.
He expressed his commitment to continuing such events in the future, including Inter-Provincial Games and Under-16 Talent Hunt.
He made these remarks as a special guest at a ceremony held here to honor the female players from Peshawar Region who participated in the recent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-23 Inter-Regional games.
The ceremony was attended by Secretary Sports Matiullah, Additional DG Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Azizullah Khan, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farhan, District Sports Officer Peshawar Miss Gul Rukh, who organized the reception in the honor of the female medalists players and District Sports Officer Charsadda Mishal Malik, as well as the female players and girls who participated in the event.
The adviser distributed awards among the players and praised their excellent performance in the recent games.
He said that the same event was a baseline for the future achievements for the female players and hoped that the players would continue their such rich performance in future as well with zeal and enthusiasm.
He also appreciated District Sports Officer Peshawar, Gul Rukh for arranging such a reception.
Syed Fakhre Jahan hails the performance of Rashida, the golden girl who won four gold medals in the 100m, 200, 400m and 800m and silver medal in long jump.
She was also declared the Player of the Games.
Rashida, hailing from District Charsadda, was trained and coached by Zia Jan, former national athlete, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Athletic Coaching and Training academy.
