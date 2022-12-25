UrduPoint.com

CM Assents To Establish Sports Endowment Fund

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 25, 2022 | 09:30 PM

CM assents to establish Sports Endowment Fund

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved setting up of Sports Endowment Fund with an allocation of Rs two billion for the promotion of sports in the province.

In this connection, the CM chaired a meeting in which Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal briefed him about the salient features of the fund.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Additional Chief Secretary Capt (retd) Asad Ullah Khan and DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar were also present.

Chief Minister said that sports activities would be promoted in the province with the establishment of Sports Endowment Fund and players would be sent abroad for training, while international coaches would also be called to Pakistan to impart training to local players.

Sports scholarships would also be disbursed to players from the Sports Endowment Fund, he maintained.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi added that players not only from Punjab but from other provinces would also be sent abroad for training in athletics, wrestling, boxing, hockey, football, volleyball, badminton, basketball, tent-pegging and other sports.

The sports arena facility would be provided for players in the province and Sports Endowment Fund would be spent for the welfare of players, he said and asserted, "Our players have immense talent and in order to further polish their talent there is an essential need for providing them training from the international coaches."

