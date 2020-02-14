CM Balochistan inaugurates 15th Cholistan Rally at Derawar Fort

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal flagged off 15th Cholistan Rally at Derawar Fort, some 100 kilometres from here Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal flagged off 15th Cholistan Rally at Derawar Fort, some 100 kilometres from here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan said that Cholistan Rally is an internationally recognized sports event which is promoting soft image of Pakistan across the globe.

He said that the event is improving with every passing year.

Chief Minister Punjab's advisor on tourism Asif Mehmood, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal and Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev were also present.

As many as 58 vehicles of prepared category will compete in the first round of 220 kilometres today while second-round comprising 246 kilometres will be held on February 16.

Some 76 vehicles of the stock category are competing in 220 kilometres single round race. moreover, four female drivers are also participating in the rally who will take part in a 120 kilometres lengthy round. As many as 25 dirt bikes will participate in a 15 kilometres event on February 16.