CM Congratulates Pakistan Team On Winning Test Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 18, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for their excellent victory in the second Test against England in Multan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for their excellent victory in the second Test against England in Multan.

The Chief Minister appreciated excellent performance of the Pakistani cricket team. The CM said, “Both the teams displayed excellent sport in the second test match. Sajid Khan bowled brilliantly and batting performance remained excellent as well."

