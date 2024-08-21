CM felicitates athlete Bano Butt

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Bano Butt for her impressive victory in the semi-finals of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Asian Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024)

In a message issued on Wednesday, she lauded Bano Butt’s achievement as a significant source of national pride, saying that the daughter of nation would make the nation proud by winning a gold medal.

The chief minister expressed best wishes for her success in the final of Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship.