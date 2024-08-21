CM Felicitates Athlete Bano Butt
Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Bano Butt for her impressive victory in the semi-finals of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Asian Championship
In a message issued on Wednesday, she lauded Bano Butt’s achievement as a significant source of national pride, saying that the daughter of nation would make the nation proud by winning a gold medal.
The chief minister expressed best wishes for her success in the final of Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship.
