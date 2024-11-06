Open Menu

CM Felicitates Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM

CM felicitates snooker champion Muhammad Asif

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated national snooker star Muhammad Asif on becoming world snooker champion for the third time

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated national snooker star Muhammad Asif on becoming world snooker champion for the third time.

In her felicitation message, she expressed good wishes for the champion. She said that Muhammad Asif, by becoming world snooker champion for the third time, elevated pride of the entire nation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Snooker Punjab

Recent Stories

Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits ..

Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits through Benazir Mazdoor Card: ..

11 seconds ago
 KP food authority conduct operations against adult ..

KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan

4 minutes ago
 Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of S ..

Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs

4 minutes ago
 NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for Se ..

NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September

4 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders ..

IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11

4 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

16 minutes ago
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 minutes ago
 Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important project ..

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects

8 minutes ago
 Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, ki ..

Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

8 minutes ago
 Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

16 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

16 minutes ago
 Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai ..

Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports