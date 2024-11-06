CM Felicitates Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif
Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated national snooker star Muhammad Asif on becoming world snooker champion for the third time.
In her felicitation message, she expressed good wishes for the champion. She said that Muhammad Asif, by becoming world snooker champion for the third time, elevated pride of the entire nation.
