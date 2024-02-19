- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketing ties
CM Hosts Australian High Commissioner At PSL Match, Calls For Stronger Cricketing Ties
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 19, 2024 | 11:18 PM
Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, upon the invitation of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, watched the PSL match at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, upon the invitation of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, watched the PSL match at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.
Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed the Australian High Commissioner, who congratulated him on his election as PCB Chairman.
Expressing his admiration for the successful conduct of PSL 9, the Australian High Commissioner stated, "The enjoyment of the match is doubled in the great atmosphere at the Gaddafi Stadium.
"
Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Australian High Commissioner for attending the match and expressed a desire for stronger cricketing ties, saying, "The people of both Pakistan and Australia love cricket. Cricket is a game of peace. I want the Australian cricket team to come to Pakistan and play a series."
The event was attended by Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Operating Officer PCB Salman Naseer, Political Secretary of the Australian High Commissioner, and other officials.
Recent Stories
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March
Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city
Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan
ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds
Stock markets diverge before more key earnings
PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur
Newcastle confirm Ashworth exit amid Man Utd interest
Biden says 'considering' more Russia sanctions after Navalny death
More Stories From Sports
-
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss9 minutes ago
-
Newcastle confirm Ashworth exit amid Man Utd interest9 minutes ago
-
Hodgson steps down as boss of struggling Crystal Palace9 minutes ago
-
Newports Institute wins Master Oil University champions league season two1 hour ago
-
Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey3 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results4 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Qalandars suffer another defeat as Gladiators easily chase down 188-run target5 hours ago
-
Cholistan desert rally to start from Tuesday4 hours ago
-
Sports games held in Degree college larkana4 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win6 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today10 hours ago
-
No Kohli, no problem: Jaiswal leads charge of bright new India11 hours ago