CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketing ties

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, upon the invitation of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, watched the PSL match at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed the Australian High Commissioner, who congratulated him on his election as PCB Chairman.

Expressing his admiration for the successful conduct of PSL 9, the Australian High Commissioner stated, "The enjoyment of the match is doubled in the great atmosphere at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Australian High Commissioner for attending the match and expressed a desire for stronger cricketing ties, saying, "The people of both Pakistan and Australia love cricket. Cricket is a game of peace. I want the Australian cricket team to come to Pakistan and play a series."

The event was attended by Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Operating Officer PCB Salman Naseer, Political Secretary of the Australian High Commissioner, and other officials.