Open Menu

CM Inaugurates Cricket Center At Shehbaz Nagar

Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

CM inaugurates cricket center at Shehbaz Nagar

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi inaugurated a

cricket Center at Shehbaz Nagar here on Wednesday.

During his visit to Shehbaz Nagar, the chief minister inaugurated the cricket center by hitting

a ball at Indoor Practicing Hall whereas Caretaker Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Bilal Afzal

and others were also present.

The CM Punjab also visited various parts of high performance cricket center in addition to gymnasium and swimming pool. He also checked facilities arranged for the visitors.

He directed the center administration to improve the facilities and said that that this center would play a key role in producing new talent in the cricket field besides providing practicing facility to the local cricketers.

Related Topics

Cricket Chief Minister Punjab Visit

Recent Stories

Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint ventu ..

Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint venture for proprietary technology ..

few seconds
 MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GITEX Global 2023

15 minutes ago
 FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

30 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing jud ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing judicial English-language service ..

45 minutes ago
 Unfolding the art of Vlogging

Unfolding the art of Vlogging

54 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink Ribbon for Wellbeing of its F ..

57 minutes ago
ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement ..

ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement to acquire CE LA VI group

3 hours ago
 Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

3 hours ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

4 hours ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

4 hours ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

4 hours ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports