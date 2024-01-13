CM KP Assures Steps For Promotion Of Squash In KP
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2024 | 09:57 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Saturday assured steps for the promotion of squash in the province
He said this while talking to former World Champion Qamar Zaman who called on him at the Chief Minister Secretariat here.
Spokesperson of the Chief Minister (Retired) Brig Mujtabi Tirmizi, Senior Sports Journalist Amjad Aziz Malik, Provincial Squash Association President Dawood Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Director Abdul Nasir Khan Mohmand and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Chief Minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave birth to great squash players who kept the green crescent flag of Pakistan aloft for more than three decades which is a matter of honour for the entire country.
He said that the holding of the tournament in the province by the Squash Association is commendable, which will undoubtedly lead to the success of Pakistani players at the international level once again.
Shah paid rich tribute to Qamar Zaman for the services he rendered for the promotion of squash.
He said that the present time demands that all possible facilities should be provided to the players so that they could prove to be a valuable asset to the country and create a healthy society. He said that the provincial government will provide all possible support to the squash association for the promotion of squash.
The Chief Minister said that the caretaker provincial government is taking all possible measures for the development of sports and the welfare of the players in the province. While informing the Chief Minister, he said that twenty-four local, provincial and national competitions are organized annually in the province.
He further informed that recently Hamza Khan from Nawa Khali has also won the honor of becoming Junior World Champion. On this occasion, Caretaker Minister Supreme Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah awarded Qamar Zaman a recognition shield for his services.
