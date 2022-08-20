CM KP Football League begins in City

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The first edition of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football League got underway here at Tehmas Khan Football Ground Peshawar on Saturday.

Regional sports Officer Zakirullah Khan and District Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh and other important personalities were present. He was accompanied by the City President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Irfan Saleem, Ex-Secretary of Provincial Football Association Basit Kamal.

Teams from all over the province are participating in the Championship.

Shah Alam Football Club and Khalil Youth Club won on the opening day. The first match of the football league was played between Khalil Youth and Janbaz Football Club, in which Khalil Youth won 3-0.

The first goal was scored by Asad in the 55th minute in the 47th minute, while the last goal was scored by Huzaifa in the 60th minute, the second match was played between Charsadda and Shah Alam Club in which Shah Alam Club won 2-1. Shamroz, Zaid and Sohail scored goals from Shah Alam while Furqan scored the only goal from Charsadda.