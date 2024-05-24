CM KP to inaugurate U23 Inter-Regional Games at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium on May 28: DG Sports

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-23 Inter-Regional Games will formally be inaugurated by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur from May 28 at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium.

Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan on Friday told media men during a press conference.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhr Jahan, Ministers, Members of the Provincial Assembly, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mutiullah Khan will also present in the ceremony.

DG Sports said that the Players, both male and female, were going to participate in 20 different games, in which 770 female players will participate in 9 different games and 1150 male players will participate in 11 different games.

Teams from all the provinces besides Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad will participate in the event.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will fully participate in the upcoming third Quaid-e-Azam Games, he said in a meeting organized by the Pakistan Sports board.

He said that a grant of Rs 100 million has been approved, while another Rs. 160 million would be released in time and overall Rs.

3.5 billion grants would be allocated for the completion of all ongoing sports infrastructure development.

He said that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the ICC Hayatabad Cricket Stadium on May 28, which has cost Rupees 1.5 billion where any kind of national and international event will be held.

He said Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium revised plan has already been submitted which will be completed in the next financial year at a cost of around Rs. 2.4 billion.

Regarding the U-23 games, DG Sports Abdul Nasir Khan said that all the players are being provided with kits and international level sports equipment and accommodation will be provided to all the players according to the weather in different hotels.

In the Games, teams from seven regions will reach Peshawar on May 27 and the arrangements for the opening ceremony on May 28 have been completed.

He said that the construction of the cricket stadium in Kalam will start soon as Rs. 2.6 million cost of the land has already been given to the District Administration and soon the land would be transferred to KP Sports Department.