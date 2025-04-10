CM Maryam congratulates Noor Zaman on winning under-23 World Squash Championship

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistani player Noor Zaman on winning Under-23 World Squash Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistani player Noor Zaman on winning Under-23 World Squash Championship.

She expressed her good wishes for the Under-23 World Squash Champion Noor Zaman. She said if the determination is strong and belief is firm, no dream is impossible to achieve.