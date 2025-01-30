CM Maryam inaugurates ‘Khelta Punjab’ Games 2025

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the ‘Khelta Punjab’ Inter-Division Games 2025 with the vision to populate the playgrounds and engage the youth in healthy sporting activities in the province

“I am immensely pleased to be among the youth and wish to see the youth prosper in sports, education and other fields”, the Chief Minister said while addressing the young athletes and sports administrators from across the province at the Punjab Stadium here on Thursday, adding she wished to see ‘champions’ in every nook and corner of Punjab.

‘Khelta Punjab’ Games 2025, the first of its kind, have entered the final stage. Inter-Club level competitions were held across the province in the first phase while winners competed at the district level in the second phase and qualified for the Division level games in the third stage.

CM Maryam hailed Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar for holding the largest sports competitions of the country, adding she had promised to set aside as much funds as the sports minister demanded for the sake of the youth of Punjab. "I told Sports Minister Khokhar that coffers of the provincial government will be opened for youth even if you need two billion rupees or five billion," she said. The Chief Minister said the young athletes had made their parents and country proud.

She said the sports fields were deserted and these were coming to life after consistent efforts of her government to provide healthy opportunities to the youth.

She said as many as 120,000 athletes registered in the ‘Khelta Punjab’ Games from across the province, adding that this land produced champions like javelinist Arshad Nadeem and tennis player Aismaul Haq.

She said 65 percent population of Punjab was made up of the youth and they must be provided opportunities to excel in sports.

Maryam Nawaz said, "The daughters and sons have turned up here after recording victories in their respective fields and I am sure the youth will hold the national flag high."

She said first-ever inter-club competitions were conducted in the province in which 15000 clubs were registered, adding that 30000 were awarded sports scholarships on merit. She said the young intern athletes were being paid 60000 per month by the government.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz exhorted the youth to work hard and make a niche for themselves. She said she would look after their needs and ensure facilities as chief executive of the province.

Maryam Nawaz said that international coaches should be hired so that the youth could win maximum medals for the country.

The Chief Minister called upon the youth to understand the difference between sports and anarchy, adding the champions should focus only on their sports activities and must not be misled by the miscreants for creating chaos and unrest in the country.

“Never pay heed to those who instigate the youth to create anarchy in the country,” she said, adding, "Those who invite you indulge in anti-state activities against the institutions are your foes not friends."

She said if the youth stayed focused to their studies and sports, Punjab would rise in literacy and move forward.

CM Maryam also announced free e-bikes for 2200 players who would reach the podium in the divisional level competitions of ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 2025.