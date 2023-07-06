Open Menu

CM Meets Athletes Of Special Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The athletes of Sindh, who were part of the national team in the World Special Olympic Games held in Berlin, Germany, met the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In the meeting held at the Chief Minister House, the athletes who came under the leadership of the chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Raunaq Lakhani, were dressed in a traditional national green dress, said a news release on Wednesday.

In a briefing regarding the performance of Pakistani players in the games, Raunaq Lakhani said that the players of the national team participating in the games showed great skills in sports including athletics, badminton, basketball, hockey, table eleven tennis and swimming.

They Won 10 gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze medals.

Appreciating the performance, the chief minister called the efforts of Special Olympics Pakistan commendable.

He said that special children were an important part of the society, while the Sindh government will construct a ground for special players and these players will be provided with world-class facilities.

In this regard, he also issued necessary instructions to Chief Secretary, Minister for Social Welfare Sajid Jokhio and Special Assistant for Sports Arbab Lutfullah.

The chief minister also announced the employment in the Chief Minister's House for Safeer Abid, a Special Olympic cyclist working in the IT department. The chief minister also took selfies with the athletes.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey Tennis Chief Minister World Sports Badminton Germany Berlin Murad Ali Shah Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Government Employment

Recent Stories

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

8 minutes ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

8 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

8 minutes ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

16 minutes ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

16 minutes ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

17 minutes ago
Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looki ..

Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looking Forward to Sweden Joining N ..

17 minutes ago
 Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes e ..

Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes engagement and sustainability

32 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Identified Areas to Improve Security ..

Pentagon Says Identified Areas to Improve Security Posture in Light of Teixeira ..

17 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2 accused, recover stolen Motorcycle ..

Police arrest 2 accused, recover stolen Motorcycle, mainpuri

17 minutes ago
 Occidental Petroleum to Expand Use of AI in Energy ..

Occidental Petroleum to Expand Use of AI in Energy Production Soon - CEO

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports