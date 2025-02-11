CM Murad Inaugurates National Bank Stadium After Upgradation For ICC Trophy
Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2025 | 11:27 PM
Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah officially inaugurated the newly upgraded National Bank Stadium, which has been enhanced in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Representing President Asif Ali Zardari at the ceremony, the CM praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for completing the renovations in record time.
The event was attended by Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and several other dignitaries.
The CM Syed Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting sports in the city, saying, “The Sindh government is dedicated to providing top-notch facilities for sports activities in the city.
”
He recalled previous efforts by the Sindh government, noting the upgrade of the National Stadium in 2018 to ensure it was fully equipped for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. He emphasised Karachi’s passion for cricket and assured that his government would continue to support the sport at all levels.
“We will leave no stone unturned in reviving sports activities in Karachi,” he emphasized. Looking forward to the ICC Champions Trophy, the CM expressed confidence in the Pakistan cricket team, stating, “We hope our Shaheens deliver an outstanding performance.”
He concluded by saying, “Winning and losing are part of the game, but we should always aim for a fighting spirit on the field.”
