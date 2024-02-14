CM Orders Foolproof Security For PSL-9
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to undertaker excellent arrangements to ensure foolproof security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 and for facilitation of cricket lovers
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to undertaker excellent arrangements to ensure foolproof security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 and for facilitation of cricket lovers.
Presided over a special meeting with regard to undertaking security and other arrangements to hold PSL-9 here on Wednesday, Mohsin Naqvi directed to implement the formulated security plan in its true spirit for the cricket matches to be played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore. It was informed during the briefing that more than 16,000 police personnel will perform their security duties during the PSL matches. A security plan for the matches to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan has been chalked out. The matches of PSL-9 are going to be launched from Feb 17.
The CM directed to carry out effective management to maintain traffic flow during the matches adding that the traffic closure time should be minimized keeping in view facilitation of the people.
He directed to timely impart awareness to the citizens about the alternate routes through the media, saying that the institutions concerned and departments by keeping a close liaison should diligently perform their duties. The arrangements should match with the significance of holding a big tournament like PSL. The cricket lovers should be provided a peaceful and secure environment to watch cricket matches.
Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary (Home), Secretary Communication & Works, Commissioner Lahore, Capital City Police Officer, Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Cricket board, Deputy Commissioner, DIG Operations, Chief Traffic Officer and officials concerned attended the meeting. Commissioners of Rawalpindi and Multan, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting via video link.
Recent Stories
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG
Best schoolteachers honoured
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized
Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regional, global issues
More Stories From Sports
-
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 95 minutes ago
-
5-day sports coaching course begins3 minutes ago
-
Babar Azam remains dominant in ICC ODI rankings1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores1 hour ago
-
Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 241 hour ago
-
Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 241 hour ago
-
Nabi dethrones Shakib to grab top all-rounder spot in ICC ODI rankings4 hours ago
-
Piedt eyes prospect of 'famous' South African second Test win6 hours ago
-
Sultan's to continue winning streak at home ground: Mir21 hours ago
-
Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze23 hours ago
-
Kenyan MPs honour Kiptum amid calls to better protect athletes23 hours ago
-
16-member strong Karachi basketball team named for Sindh Games1 day ago