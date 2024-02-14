CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to undertaker excellent arrangements to ensure foolproof security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 and for facilitation of cricket lovers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to undertaker excellent arrangements to ensure foolproof security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 and for facilitation of cricket lovers.

Presided over a special meeting with regard to undertaking security and other arrangements to hold PSL-9 here on Wednesday, Mohsin Naqvi directed to implement the formulated security plan in its true spirit for the cricket matches to be played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore. It was informed during the briefing that more than 16,000 police personnel will perform their security duties during the PSL matches. A security plan for the matches to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan has been chalked out. The matches of PSL-9 are going to be launched from Feb 17.

The CM directed to carry out effective management to maintain traffic flow during the matches adding that the traffic closure time should be minimized keeping in view facilitation of the people.

He directed to timely impart awareness to the citizens about the alternate routes through the media, saying that the institutions concerned and departments by keeping a close liaison should diligently perform their duties. The arrangements should match with the significance of holding a big tournament like PSL. The cricket lovers should be provided a peaceful and secure environment to watch cricket matches.

Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary (Home), Secretary Communication & Works, Commissioner Lahore, Capital City Police Officer, Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Cricket board, Deputy Commissioner, DIG Operations, Chief Traffic Officer and officials concerned attended the meeting. Commissioners of Rawalpindi and Multan, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting via video link.