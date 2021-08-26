UrduPoint.com

CM Punjab Hockey Tournament To Help Spot New Women Talent : DG SBP

Thu 26th August 2021

CM Punjab hockey tournament to help spot new women talent : DG SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said the upcoming First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship will serve as an ideal platform for promising female hockey players of the country to demonstrate their talent.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium, here on Thursday.

The meeting was convened to review the preparations of the upcoming event which will be staged at the National Hockey Stadium on Sept 7-12.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and Deputy Director Chand Perveen attended the important meeting.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh also visited National Hockey Stadium to review assess the arrangements of the competition.

He directed the concerned officials to upgrade and renovate the existing facilities at the stadium.

While addressing the meeting, Aulakh said that the trials for the selection of Punjab teams would be held on August 29 and 30 while the trials of other participating teams would be held on Aug 27 whereas the camp training of selected players would start from August 31, 2021.

He said that the SBP would hold memorable opening and closing ceremonies for the mega women hockey tournament.

As many as 12 under-25 teams will participate in the tournament being organized as part of preparations for 2023 Oman Women Hockey World Cup.

Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will field two teams each in the tournament while Balochistan, Islamabad, Army, HEC, Wapda and Railways will send one team each.

