UrduPoint.com

CM Punjab National Women Hockey Championship From Oct 15

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:00 PM

CM Punjab National Women Hockey Championship from Oct 15

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh Friday said that First Chief Minister Punjab 5-A-Side National Women Hockey Championship has been rescheduled and will now be held from Oct 15 to 20 at National Hockey Stadium.

He said as many as 14 teams will participate in the event .

"Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will field two teams each in the tournament while Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Army, HEC, Wapda and Railways will enter one team each in the event".

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said that Punjab's 37 female camp probables have been selected after the trials and final line up to feature in the competition will be announced in due course of time.

Related Topics

Sindh Hockey Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC Event From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan, Shahzad Roy to run awareness campaign ..

Mahira Khan, Shahzad Roy to run awareness campaign for vaccination with US embas ..

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adr ..

Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adriatic Sea Defence and Aerospac ..

18 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start s ..

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

50 minutes ago
 Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

1 hour ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

1 hour ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.