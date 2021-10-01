CM Punjab National Women Hockey Championship from Oct 15

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh Friday said that First Chief Minister Punjab 5-A-Side National Women Hockey Championship has been rescheduled and will now be held from Oct 15 to 20 at National Hockey Stadium.

He said as many as 14 teams will participate in the event .

"Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will field two teams each in the tournament while Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Army, HEC, Wapda and Railways will enter one team each in the event".

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said that Punjab's 37 female camp probables have been selected after the trials and final line up to feature in the competition will be announced in due course of time.