UrduPoint.com

CM Punjab National Women Hockey To Promote Game Among Women: SBP DG

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM Punjab National Women Hockey to promote game among women: SBP DG

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said preparations for the forthcoming First Chief Minister Punjab 5-A-Side National Women Hockey Championship are in the final stages and the event will play a significant role in popularsing the game among women across the country.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting at the National Hockey Stadium, here on Monday.

Director sports Hafeez Bhatti, Project Director PMU Nadeem Anwer and Deputy Director Chand Perveen attended the meeting, which was convened to review the arrangements for the event, being played on Sept 18-23.

The SBP DG said the championship would provide a platform for the budding female hockey players of the country to demonstrate their talent in a competitive environment. "The entire corona SOPs and protocols will be followed fully during the 6-day hockey championship. The top performing teams and individuals will be given plenty of prizes to encourage them to participate in hockey events with great amount of spirit and passion.

" He said the event is a step forward for promotion of hockey among young generation. He directed all the 13 administrative committees to speed up their preparations for holding of the competition in a smooth way.

Adnan Aulakh said 14 teams would participate in the championship. Punjab, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will field two teams each in the tournament while Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Army, HEC, Wapda and Railways will send one team each for the grand hockey event.

"The Sports Board Punjab will provide top standard facilities to all the participating teams during the mega event," he added.

The SBP DG said the training camp of Punjab's 37 female players is underway for the preparation of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-A-Side National Women Hockey Championship. "Expert coaches and trainers are imparting training to all participants of training camp at National Hockey Stadium with special focus being given to ball control, dodging, goal-scoring and physical fitness of the players".

Related Topics

Sindh Hockey Islamabad Balochistan Army Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Young Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC Event All Top

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

3 minutes ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

14 minutes ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

18 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

33 minutes ago
 Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes tria ..

Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes trial

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.