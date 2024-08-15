CM Sindh honours Olympian Arshad Nadeem

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted Javelin thrower and Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem at the CM House, honouring his historic achievements and stressing the importance of securing more gold medals to motivate the nation

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted Javelin thrower and Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem at the CM House, honouring his historic achievements and stressing the importance of securing more gold medals to motivate the nation.

Murad Shah highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s 240 million population, suggesting the country should aspire to win at least 24 gold medals on the international stage.

Arshad Nadeem is our national pride, said the CM. “You have made history and act as a role model for the youth of our country,” he said to the gold medalist and added, “his victory on the international stage shows that determination overcomes all shortcomings and obstacles.”

When Arshad Nadeem arrived at the CM house the provincial cabinet session was in progress and the CM temporarily stopped to personally welcome the Gold Medalist.

The CM along with his cabinet members warmly welcomed Arshad Nadeem and applauded his record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, a remarkable achievement that inspired people all over the world.

CM Shah recalled watching Arshad Nadeem's historic win with the nation. “It was a night to remember. We couldn’t stop discussing your incredible performance with friends and family,” he told Nadeem.

Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude to the CM for his support and encouragement. He mentioned how the congratulatory phone call he received from the Sindh CM at Parishad motivated him to strive for even greater accomplishments.

Arshad Nadeem proudly showcased his Olympic Gold Medal during the meeting, kindling pride and a strong sense of national accomplishment in the room.

Cabinet members applauded enthusiastically and congratulated Nadeem.

In recognition of Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievements, CM Murad Ali Shah awarded him Rs 50 million and traditional Sindhi gifts such as an Ajrak, cap, khes, and other memorabilia. Minister P&D Nasir Shah gifted a car to Arshad Nadeem’s mother, appreciating her for nurturing such a brave and skilled son. Additionally, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon committed to providing a premium number plate for the car.

Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani declared that an important road in Karachi would be named after Arshad Nadeem, commemorating his national contributions. Minister for Sports Sardar Mohammad Bux Maher also handed Nadeem a cheque, both from his department and his personal funds.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has already announced the establishment of a sports academy in honour of Arshad Nadeem.

At the end of the reception, CM Murad Ali Shah reassured Arshad Nadeem of his steadfast support. “You are only a phone call away,” he told Nadeem. “Whenever you need anything or have suggestions for promoting sports in the province, I am here to help.”

Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for his ongoing support and his dedication to Nadeem's accomplishments.

The event concluded with a commitment to boosting sports in Pakistan, inspired by Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievements.