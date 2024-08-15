CM Sindh Honours Olympian Arshad Nadeem
Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted Javelin thrower and Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem at the CM House, honouring his historic achievements and stressing the importance of securing more gold medals to motivate the nation
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted Javelin thrower and Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem at the CM House, honouring his historic achievements and stressing the importance of securing more gold medals to motivate the nation.
Murad Shah highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s 240 million population, suggesting the country should aspire to win at least 24 gold medals on the international stage.
Arshad Nadeem is our national pride, said the CM. “You have made history and act as a role model for the youth of our country,” he said to the gold medalist and added, “his victory on the international stage shows that determination overcomes all shortcomings and obstacles.”
When Arshad Nadeem arrived at the CM house the provincial cabinet session was in progress and the CM temporarily stopped to personally welcome the Gold Medalist.
The CM along with his cabinet members warmly welcomed Arshad Nadeem and applauded his record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, a remarkable achievement that inspired people all over the world.
CM Shah recalled watching Arshad Nadeem's historic win with the nation. “It was a night to remember. We couldn’t stop discussing your incredible performance with friends and family,” he told Nadeem.
Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude to the CM for his support and encouragement. He mentioned how the congratulatory phone call he received from the Sindh CM at Parishad motivated him to strive for even greater accomplishments.
Arshad Nadeem proudly showcased his Olympic Gold Medal during the meeting, kindling pride and a strong sense of national accomplishment in the room.
Cabinet members applauded enthusiastically and congratulated Nadeem.
In recognition of Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievements, CM Murad Ali Shah awarded him Rs 50 million and traditional Sindhi gifts such as an Ajrak, cap, khes, and other memorabilia. Minister P&D Nasir Shah gifted a car to Arshad Nadeem’s mother, appreciating her for nurturing such a brave and skilled son. Additionally, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon committed to providing a premium number plate for the car.
Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani declared that an important road in Karachi would be named after Arshad Nadeem, commemorating his national contributions. Minister for Sports Sardar Mohammad Bux Maher also handed Nadeem a cheque, both from his department and his personal funds.
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has already announced the establishment of a sports academy in honour of Arshad Nadeem.
At the end of the reception, CM Murad Ali Shah reassured Arshad Nadeem of his steadfast support. “You are only a phone call away,” he told Nadeem. “Whenever you need anything or have suggestions for promoting sports in the province, I am here to help.”
Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for his ongoing support and his dedication to Nadeem's accomplishments.
The event concluded with a commitment to boosting sports in Pakistan, inspired by Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievements.
Recent Stories
PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
More Stories From Sports
-
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France15 hours ago
-
Euro Cup star Lamine Yamal’s father injured in stabbing attack in Barcelona16 hours ago
-
S.Africa bat first in 2nd Test against West Indies16 hours ago
-
Master Oil inter-club cricket tournament set to begin on Aug 18: Khalid Nafees18 hours ago
-
Independence Marathon Race held at Dring Stadium21 hours ago
-
PCB, IBCC join forces to promote cricket in schools and colleges18 hours ago
-
Rain washes out day three of first four-day match21 hours ago
-
Ibrar focused on improving bowling skills21 hours ago
-
Arshad’s gold medal holds historic importance: AAF21 hours ago
-
Danyal bags Independence Tenpin Bowling Cup title21 hours ago
-
Danyal Ijaz lifts 6th ITBA Independence Tenpin Bowling Cup22 hours ago
-
Sinner, Swiatek survive challenges from Cincinnati qualifiers1 day ago