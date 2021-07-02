PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday termed sports journalists' role vital in highlighting the country's softer image to the world community.

In his message the Chief Minister on the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day, which is being celebrated all over the world on July 2, said the purpose of celebrating this day was to recognize the role of journalists in the promotion of sports in the country in general and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

Sports journalists have a key in promoting sports, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said in his audio and video messages on the occasion of the day celebrated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association with the support of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Directorate General Sports KP here at Qayyum Stadium on Friday.

The Chief Minister said, sports Journalists have rendered valuable service in highlighting the soft image of the country abroad and promoting sports activities.

He said sports journalists have also helped encourage the players and resolve the problems being faced by them.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that sports journalists would work for sports promotion at national and international levels in a more effective manner.

The provincial government will take all possible steps for the welfare of journalists associated with the sports sector, Mahmood Khan said.

He said this time we have allocated a record sports budget which will not only complete the ongoing development work but also make KP the only province to have two International standard cricket Stadiums to hold PSL-7 matches.

He maintained that the ADP of Rs. 5.7 billion has been earmarked for the promotion of sports in the province as well as Rs. 700 million for integrated districts and Rs. 1 billion for development works in the merged districts.

He said in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, sports facilities at the union council level would be developed at a cost of Rs 3,000 million, which is the top most priority of the present government.

The Chief Minister appreciated the services of KP Sports Writers Association and Pakistan Sports Writers Federation for the promotion of sports.

DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak at the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day celebrations said that the government of KP, PSWF and Sports Writers Association, KP will jointly convene a national sports conference in August this year.

President PSW Amjad Aziz Malik, former MPA Dr Zakir Shah, President SWA, KP Ijaz Ahmad Khan and Administrative Officer Sports Jaffer Shah along with members of SWA, KP attended the day's celebrations.

Secretary Asian Sports Journalists Federation Amjad Aziz Malik said sports journalists in Pakistan have to play a constructive role in highlighting the healthy activities. Celebrations in connection with International Sports Journalists' Day being organized in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Karachi, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on July 2.