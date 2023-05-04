Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Youth Affairs and Sports Wahab Riaz has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for taking an unassailable 3-0 lead and winning 5-match ODI series against the visiting New Zealand cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Youth Affairs and sports Wahab Riaz has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for taking an unassailable 3-0 lead and winning 5-match ODI series against the visiting New Zealand cricket team.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan defeated New Zealand cricket team by 26 runs in the third ODI match at Karachi.

In a greeting message on Thursday, Wahab Riaz , himself a international cricketer said the Pakistan cricket team exhibited wonderful teamwork and fighting spirit against a strong guest team.

He showered praise on in-form skipper Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, pacers Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi for their excellent performances in the series victory.

He said that the national cricket squad and team management deserved huge appreciation for their magnificent performance. He expressed his hope that the national cricket team will maintain its winning sequence in the remaining two ODI matches against the same opponents.