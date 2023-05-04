UrduPoint.com

CM's Adviser Wahab Greets Pak Cricket Team On Winning ODI Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 04, 2023 | 09:32 PM

CM's Adviser Wahab greets Pak cricket team on winning ODI series

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Youth Affairs and Sports Wahab Riaz has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for taking an unassailable 3-0 lead and winning 5-match ODI series against the visiting New Zealand cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Youth Affairs and sports Wahab Riaz has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for taking an unassailable 3-0 lead and winning 5-match ODI series against the visiting New Zealand cricket team.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan defeated New Zealand cricket team by 26 runs in the third ODI match at Karachi.

In a greeting message on Thursday, Wahab Riaz , himself a international cricketer said the Pakistan cricket team exhibited wonderful teamwork and fighting spirit against a strong guest team.

He showered praise on in-form skipper Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, pacers Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi for their excellent performances in the series victory.

He said that the national cricket squad and team management deserved huge appreciation for their magnificent performance. He expressed his hope that the national cricket team will maintain its winning sequence in the remaining two ODI matches against the same opponents.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Chief Minister Sports Punjab Same Lead Wahab Riaz Babar Azam Fakhar Zaman Afridi New Zealand

Recent Stories

New South Korea Government Will Seek New Dialogue ..

New South Korea Government Will Seek New Dialogue With China - Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Ministers of Russia, China Discuss Settlem ..

Foreign Ministers of Russia, China Discuss Settlement of Ukraine Conflict - Mini ..

25 seconds ago
 Rwanda counts cost after floods, landslides kill 1 ..

Rwanda counts cost after floods, landslides kill 130

26 seconds ago
 KP Women Softball trials begin in Peshawar, 22 fem ..

KP Women Softball trials begin in Peshawar, 22 female players turn-up

28 seconds ago
 Third Monkeypox case reports in Pakistan: NIH

Third Monkeypox case reports in Pakistan: NIH

29 seconds ago
 Six teachers died in firing incident at Parachinar ..

Six teachers died in firing incident at Parachinar school

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.