Open Menu

CM's Advisor Visits Buner, Inspects Sports Facilities, Youth Center Site

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

CM's Advisor visits Buner, inspects sports facilities, youth center site

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhir Jahan, made a surprise visit to the District of Buner on July 4, 2024.

During his visit, he inspected the under-construction hockey ground and gymnasium in Swari and directed the officials to speed up the construction work. He also visited the proposed site for the establishment of a district-level youth center in Buner and reviewed the progress of the project.

The Advisor emphasized the importance of completing the sports gymnasium and youth center projects according to the required standards and directed the officials to expedite the process.

He also stressed the need for providing modern facilities to the youth of the province, including infrastructure, educational opportunities, incubation centers, IT labs, startup spaces, youth assemblies, and recreational facilities.

The establishment of the youth center in Buner is part of the provincial government's efforts to provide opportunities for the youth to develop their skills and talents. The center will be established on a piece of land owned by the Sports Department and will provide a range of facilities to the youth of the district.

Overall, the visit of the Advisor to Buner reflects the provincial government's commitment to promoting sports and youth development in the province.

Related Topics

Hockey Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Visit Progress Buner SITE July Government

Recent Stories

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of ele ..

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals

2 hours ago
 PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested agai ..

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again

2 hours ago
 Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bill ..

Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills

2 hours ago
 Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love ..

Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role

2 hours ago
 U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continu ..

3 hours ago
 Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new Pr ..

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..

3 hours ago
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahb ..

LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

10 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

18 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

18 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports