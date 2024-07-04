PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhir Jahan, made a surprise visit to the District of Buner on July 4, 2024.

During his visit, he inspected the under-construction hockey ground and gymnasium in Swari and directed the officials to speed up the construction work. He also visited the proposed site for the establishment of a district-level youth center in Buner and reviewed the progress of the project.

The Advisor emphasized the importance of completing the sports gymnasium and youth center projects according to the required standards and directed the officials to expedite the process.

He also stressed the need for providing modern facilities to the youth of the province, including infrastructure, educational opportunities, incubation centers, IT labs, startup spaces, youth assemblies, and recreational facilities.

The establishment of the youth center in Buner is part of the provincial government's efforts to provide opportunities for the youth to develop their skills and talents. The center will be established on a piece of land owned by the Sports Department and will provide a range of facilities to the youth of the district.

Overall, the visit of the Advisor to Buner reflects the provincial government's commitment to promoting sports and youth development in the province.