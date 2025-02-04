CM’s aide directs for early completion of sports’ sector schemes

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP) on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher has directed for ensuring early completion of ongoing development projects in sports sector and availability of more facilities in established projects in his electoral constituency in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP) on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher has directed for ensuring early completion of ongoing development projects in sports sector and availability of more facilities in established projects in his electoral constituency in Swabi.

He issued these directives during a briefing given to him by the Department of Sports regarding the construction of one playground at Union Council levels initiated under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the provincial assembly constituency PK-51 Swabi on Tuesday.

During the briefing, the Director (Works) Directorate General (DG) gave him detailed briefing regarding projects in his electoral constituency.

The Special Assistant directed to include schemes to provide more sports facilities in the sports grounds at different places in the constituency according to the local need and public preferences in the development programme.

He directed to include the provision of necessary facilities in the grounds located at Zaida, Kade, Chota Lahore, Zakaria Khel Lahore East, Nabi Kalley Beka, Tordher, Government Degree College Tordher Ground, Jahangira, Haryana and other place.

He said that provision of sports facilities is very important to attract the society and especially youth towards healthy activities.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to equip these grounds in the constituency with sports facilities.

So, the youth would be provided sports and recreational facilities and provision of entertainment to the at local level.