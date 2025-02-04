Open Menu

CM’s Aide Directs For Early Completion Of Sports’ Sector Schemes

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM

CM’s aide directs for early completion of sports’ sector schemes

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP) on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher has directed for ensuring early completion of ongoing development projects in sports sector and availability of more facilities in established projects in his electoral constituency in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP) on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher has directed for ensuring early completion of ongoing development projects in sports sector and availability of more facilities in established projects in his electoral constituency in Swabi.

He issued these directives during a briefing given to him by the Department of Sports regarding the construction of one playground at Union Council levels initiated under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the provincial assembly constituency PK-51 Swabi on Tuesday.

During the briefing, the Director (Works) Directorate General (DG) gave him detailed briefing regarding projects in his electoral constituency.

The Special Assistant directed to include schemes to provide more sports facilities in the sports grounds at different places in the constituency according to the local need and public preferences in the development programme.

He directed to include the provision of necessary facilities in the grounds located at Zaida, Kade, Chota Lahore, Zakaria Khel Lahore East, Nabi Kalley Beka, Tordher, Government Degree College Tordher Ground, Jahangira, Haryana and other place.

He said that provision of sports facilities is very important to attract the society and especially youth towards healthy activities.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to equip these grounds in the constituency with sports facilities.

So, the youth would be provided sports and recreational facilities and provision of entertainment to the at local level.

Recent Stories

UAE President receives message from President of A ..

UAE President receives message from President of Argentine

11 minutes ago
 DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day

DC inspects anti-polio campaign on the second day

3 minutes ago
 ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person

ATC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail in person

4 minutes ago
 SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA

SUPARCO to provide technical support to LDA

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on ..

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on 19th

4 minutes ago
 LDA seals another 118 properties

LDA seals another 118 properties

4 minutes ago
SSP Shoaib visits family of late constable Ashfaq ..

SSP Shoaib visits family of late constable Ashfaq Ahmed for condolence

3 minutes ago
 900kg adulterated tea leaves seized

900kg adulterated tea leaves seized

3 minutes ago

APHC AJK chapter urges India to impede Kashmiris’ genocide

3 minutes ago
 Seminar on Islamic banking at Lahore Chamber of Co ..

Seminar on Islamic banking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

9 minutes ago
 President ICCI highlights importance of government ..

President ICCI highlights importance of government-business collaboration

3 minutes ago
 Special committee to audit Gaddafi Stadium securit ..

Special committee to audit Gaddafi Stadium security

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports