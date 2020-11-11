Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works Riaz Khan on Tuesday paid a visit to Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar to review progress of ongoing construction work in the ground

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works Riaz Khan on Tuesday paid a visit to Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium Peshawar to review progress of ongoing construction work in the ground.

The authorities concerned gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister's special assistant on feasibility report regarding improvement of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium. The CM's aide was informed that the stadium was being prepared as per ICC standard at a cost of Rs1377.87 million.

Riaz Khan underlined the need for expediting pace of work so that the project could be completed within stipulated time frame.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure quality work by conducting regular inspection visits to the site.

He said the KP government was taking concrete measures to provide more sports' facilities for the youth and this initiative would help keep youth away from negative activities.

He said the government was successfully fulfilling its commitment to construct 1000 sports grounds for youth and in this regard hefty funds were being utilized, Riaz Khan added.