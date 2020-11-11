UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM's Aide Review Progress On Ongoing Construction Work Of Arbab Niaz Stadium

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:31 PM

CM's aide review progress on ongoing construction work of Arbab Niaz Stadium

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works Riaz Khan on Tuesday paid a visit to Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar to review progress of ongoing construction work in the ground

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works Riaz Khan on Tuesday paid a visit to Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium Peshawar to review progress of ongoing construction work in the ground.

The authorities concerned gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister's special assistant on feasibility report regarding improvement of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium. The CM's aide was informed that the stadium was being prepared as per ICC standard at a cost of Rs1377.87 million.

Riaz Khan underlined the need for expediting pace of work so that the project could be completed within stipulated time frame.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure quality work by conducting regular inspection visits to the site.

He said the KP government was taking concrete measures to provide more sports' facilities for the youth and this initiative would help keep youth away from negative activities.

He said the government was successfully fulfilling its commitment to construct 1000 sports grounds for youth and in this regard hefty funds were being utilized, Riaz Khan added.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ICC Sports Visit Progress SITE From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

36 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

41 minutes ago

Bulgarian PM refuses to lockdown despite record CO ..

54 seconds ago

South Korean President to Hold Phone Talks With Jo ..

55 seconds ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

51 minutes ago

Nation pays tribute to 'legend playback singer A N ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.