PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan's historic initiative of encouraging medal winners of U16 and U21 Games with one-year stipend of Rs. 10,000 for gold, Rs. 8000 for silver and Rs. 5000 for bronze medalists but the same would be extended for three-years conditional to performance of the female and male athletes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While welcoming the historical decision of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs KP Abid Majeed told APP that all the medal winners of U16 and U21 Games would be honored with monthly stipend for one year but it would be extended for three years conditional to the performance of the players.

Accompanied by Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Director Youth Saleem Jan, Abid Majeed said that the KP athletes of the U16 Games competed side-by-side with athletes from other provinces and departmental teams including Pakistan Army and Pakistan Wapda, had recorded outstanding performance by winning 58 gold, 35 silver and 14 bronze medals.

He said the decision in this connection was taken after the approval of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) meeting with Shakeel Qadir Khan in the Chair. Besides Sports and Tourism, the meeting approved 27 schemes of public welfare worth Rs. 75198. 239 million while three schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to the respective department for rectification, he informed. He said, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department attended the meeting through video link.

He said, the meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments and considered a total 30 schemes pertaining to Multi Sectoral Development, Health, Higher education, Urban Development, Water, Road, Social Welfare, Relief & Rehabilitation, Population Welfare, Elementary and Secondary Education, Public Health Engineering, Transport, Sports and Tourism and DWSS sectors for the uplift of the province.

Looking after such a very encouraging performance at the national level, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to award a per month stipend for one year to the medal winners with Rs. 1000 for gold, Rs. 8000 for silver and Rs. 5000 for bronze medalists.

Abid Majeed said besides U16 medal winners, it was also decided to provide stipends to the players of U21 Games to encourage the players of the province in which 449 gold medal winners will get Rs 10,000 per month, 449 silver medal winners will get Rs 8,000 per month and bronze medals will get Rs 5000 per month.

He disclosed that the PDWP meeting also approved to conduct special training camps for U16 and U21 players. "Now it is up to the players, both male and female, to give due attention to their diet so that they could reach to the international level because of the performance in different Games," Abid Majeed said.

He said the meeting also approved to provide sports equipment to the players who have excelled in the U16 Games while at the same time it was agreed to provide service charges to the coaches.

In Sports and Tourism sectors, the forum approved Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) including up-gradation and construction of roads of Shishiko, Mankial to Bada Serai, Abbottabad to Thandiani, Kumrat to Kalam, Shringle Patrak to Turi Oba, Tull to Jahaz Banda, road of Supat Valley Mansehra besides Talent Identification and Grooming Program of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Sports.