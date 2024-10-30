CNS Amateur Golf Cup 2024 opening ceremony held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The opening ceremony of the 17th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup 2024 was held here at the Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC) on Wednesday.

Speaking at the media briefing, Patron of Pakistan Navy Golf (North), Commodore Saqib Ilyas, highlighted key aspects of the event and its organization across various categories.

The matches will be played in four major categories: Men’s Amateur, Ladies’ Amateur, Seniors’ Match, and Juniors’ Match. In addition to the main categories, an invitational match for guests and sponsors will also be held, he said.

He said the Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup has been a regular and significant event on the national golf circuit since 2007.

The event has become a platform for fostering healthy competition, providing a unique opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s positive image to the world, while also promoting healthy activity within society, he said.

Last year, around 300 golfers from across Pakistan participated in the Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup, with Irtaza Hussain clinching the title and returning as the defending champion.

The regular conduct of this event demonstrates the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to promoting golf at both national and international levels.

The opening ceremony of the mega event was attended by civil and military dignitaries, sponsors, golf players, and media representatives.

