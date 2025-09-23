Open Menu

CNS International Sailing Regatta 2025 Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 23, 2025 | 09:20 PM

CNS International sailing regatta 2025 begins

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The second edition of the Chief of the Naval Staff International Sailing Regatta 2025 formally commenced with an opening ceremony held at PNS Rehbar, Karachi. Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, graced the event as the chief guest.

The regatta will take place from September 23 to 27, featuring 19 sailors from five countries – Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand – along with participants from Pakistan, said a news release on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest welcomed the foreign teams and praised their enthusiastic participation. He said sports, particularly sailing, play a vital role in promoting peace, international cooperation, and awareness about the seas.

He reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment to further strengthening regional and global ties through such events.

The five-day sailing competition is being held at Karachi Harbour, including contests in Laser Standard/ILCA 7, Laser Radial/ILCA 6, and Windsurfing RSX categories.

The event provides both national and international athletes with a platform to showcase their skills while encouraging the growth of water sports in the region.

The opening ceremony was attended by serving and retired officers, civil dignitaries, organizers, sponsors, athletes, and media representatives.

