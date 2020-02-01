CNS International Squash Championship from Feb. 4- 8

The 14th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship is scheduled to be held here at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, from February 4 to 8

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The 14th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship is scheduled to be held here at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, from February 4 to 8.

A total of 23 matches will be played during the championship, says a press release issued here by ISPR-Navy on Saturday.

The championship carries international ranking points and 09 local players along with 15 international players will be seen in action.

Foreign players from 06 different countries, including Egypt, Malaysia, Kuwait, Scotland, Hong Kong and France will also participate in the Championship.

First Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship was played in the year 2000 with a prize money of US$ 6000. This prize money was increased with the passage of time with an aim to promote the game and to bring the best world players to this court.

This year prize money for the championship is 20000 US Dollars.

Pakistan Navy, in addition to its hard core responsibility of Maritime Defence, is making focused efforts to project soft and positive image of the country at national and international level through conduct of such international sports events.

Association of Pakistan Navy with Squash dates back to independence.

Initially, squash was started at a single court at Manora. The game was promoted with the passage of time and best infrastructure was constructed to offer facilities of international standard to both, veteran as well as new players of squash. As a result of these efforts, today's championship is being held in one of the Pakistan's largest and world class Squash Complex. This journey from single court to its present stature has been possible by commitment of Pakistan Navy to promote sports.