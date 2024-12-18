Co-curricular Sports Activities Crucial For Physical, Mental Health : Fakhar Jahan
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan on Wednesday said that holding of co-curricular sports activities in educational institutions is crucial for the physical and mental health of students.
These remarks he made while addressing the 69th Annual Sports Day of the University Model School Girls Section, Peshawar University, as a chief guest on Wednesday.
He mentioned that the provincial government is making significant efforts to encourage such healthy activities among the youth.
The provincial minister added that the organizing of annual sports events for girls at the University Model School (UMS), a subsidiary of the alma mater, the University of Peshawar, is a unique achievement and this initiative provides valuable opportunities for girls to engage in sports and physical health activities.
He further announced the establishment of a badminton hall, female open gym and a basketball court at the University Model School for the convenience of the girls. The minister also assured for provision of scholarships for the school’s outstanding female athletes.
The event was attended by Vice-Chancellor of Peshawar University, Professor Dr. Naeem Qazi, Principal of University Model School Dr. Munir, Principal of University Model School Girls Section, Syeda Safia Fazal, Director General of Halal food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed, as well as students, athletes, faculty members, and parents of the institution.
During the 69th Annual Sports Day, the girls demonstrated excellent performance in physical training (PT) and march fast. The provincial minister was briefed about the athletics, other sports, and physical fitness competitions organized at the institution.
On this occasion, the minister announced individual prizes of PKR 50,000 for each of the four house teams participating in the sports events, and awards were distributed among the best-performing students.
The provincial minister further emphasized that there is no shortage of talent among the girls. He highlighted that during the recent Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, the majority of the participants were women while they performed well in various sports. He reiterated that efforts would be made to enhance sports facilities at the relevant educational institution.
In his speech, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Naeem Qazi stated that the University Model School was established in 1955, and its teachers had made invaluable contributions to the academic development of students.
Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Naeem Qazi presented a souvenir from the university to the provincial minister, and the Principal of the Girls Section, Syeda Safia Fazal gave a souvenir from the school to the Vice-Chancellor.
Earlier, the provincial minister also cut the cake to mark Annual Sports Day of the school.
