Coach, Captain Of South Korea's Football Team Call For Release Of Player Arrested In China

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Coach, Captain of South Korea's Football Team Call for Release of Player Arrested in China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The coach and the captain of South Korea's national football team on Monday called for the early and safe release of former professional football player Son Jun-ho from custody in China.

In mid-May, Son, a player of the Chinese Super League team Shandong Taishan, was detained over bribery charges. On Sunday, the Chinese authorities reportedly put Son under formal arrest.

"We all feel for Jun-ho. We all pray for him and his family that his situation gets resolved as quickly as possible. We hope that we get him back as soon as possible," head coach Jurgen Klinsmann said at a press conference ahead of South Korea's match against El Salvador, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Klinsmann noted that the Chinese authorities had full control over the matter and there is hardly anything that influence their decision, however, the South Korean Football Association keeps doing everything it can.

South Korea's national team captain Son Heung-min expressed his hope at the same press conference that the situation would be resolved as soon as possible.

"We've always been in touch, and now, even if I send him texts, I don't get any response back. It breaks my heart, and we don't really know exactly what's going on. There's nothing we can do but to pray for him and his family. I hope he can rejoin as soon as possible," Son said.

A source familiar with the matter told the South Korean news agency that it usually takes about two months to conduct an investigation before initiating an indictment. As of yet, South Korean diplomats and football officials have been unable to find out details of Son's case.

