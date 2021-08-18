UrduPoint.com

'Coach Grumpy': Cricket Australia Defends Langer's Leadership

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:25 PM

'Coach Grumpy': Cricket Australia defends Langer's leadership

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley defended Justin Langer Wednesday after mounting concern over his management style sparked uncertainty around his position heading into the Twenty20 World Cup and a home Ashes series

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley defended Justin Langer Wednesday after mounting concern over his management style sparked uncertainty around his position heading into the Twenty20 World Cup and a home Ashes series.

The Australian head coach was forced to address negative feedback earlier this year when discontent surfaced about his "headmaster-like" leadership and shifting moods.

He took the criticism on board and admitted he had been "grumpy and intense" most of his life.

Langer faced controversy again last week after reports of a heated argument with a Cricket Australia journalist following a poor white-ball tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

The confrontation is said to have taken place in the team hotel, with players and staff watching, leading to feverish media speculation over his future.

Hockley praised the "incredible job" Langer had done in rebuilding the culture of Australian cricket since being hired in the aftermath of the notorious "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering tour of South Africa in 2018.

"His efforts have restored public faith in the national team, which is a side all Australians can be incredibly proud of," he said in a statement.

Hockley didn't directly address Langer's management style but noted it had been an "extremely disruptive and challenging 18 months" during the pandemic with border closures and cricketers living in bio-secure bubbles.

"Despite those challenges the side has had great success in one-day, Test and T20 cricket, when all players were available," he said.

"Justin, his coaching staff and the leaders within the team have an equally important part to play in ensuring a successful summer ahead for the Australian cricket team.

" Earlier this week, Langer's friend and former teammate Adam Gilchrist said growing speculation around his position could "derail the summer", while urging Cricket Australia to stamp out leaks to the media.

"The bigger issue... is the fact these journalists have a direct line of contact with people within the inner sanctum there, and the people in that inner sanctum are happy to let it get out," he said.

- Hair trigger - White ball skipper Aaron Finch said he believed Australia's recent poor form had amplified tension related to Langer, but it wasn't "a great look" that teammates were leaking details.

"There's always tension when results don't go your way," he told SEN commercial radio Wednesday. "It's disappointing that things are coming to the front the way that they are." While Langer has been widely praised for restoring the culture of the Australian team, rumours of dressing-room friction have never been far away.

Malcolm Conn, who was media manager for the Australian team during their 2019 Ashes tour of England, said he respected Langer but quickly learned to stay out of his way.

"You were never certain whether your question was going to be met with an answer or an explosion," he wrote in an opinion piece for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Conn detailed players walking on egg shells around Langer and his "sudden obsession with things that... didn't seem to matter".

"Like many of these minor incidents, Langer's latest blow-up at a Cricket Australia digital journalist during the recent tour of Bangladesh is nothing in isolation, but contributes to a pattern of erratic behaviour," he added.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Australia Bangladesh Poor Hotel Job Sydney South Africa Border 2018 2019 Media All Coach

Recent Stories

PM urges world leaders to back up Afghans economic ..

PM urges world leaders to back up Afghans economically

7 minutes ago
 PM will decide whether to recognize Taliban govt o ..

PM will decide whether to recognize Taliban govt or not: Sheikh Rashid

17 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 1,605 reco ..

UAE announces 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 1,605 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

18 minutes ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur will be observed tomorrow

Yaum-e-Ashur will be observed tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Two People Killed, 12 Injured After Taliban Open F ..

Two People Killed, 12 Injured After Taliban Open Fire at Protesters in Nangarhar ..

8 minutes ago
 Champions Mercedes to pull out of Formula E in 202 ..

Champions Mercedes to pull out of Formula E in 2022

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.