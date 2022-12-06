UrduPoint.com

Coach Jones Set To Discover England Fate

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 06, 2022 | 01:42 AM

England head coach Eddie Jones could find out within the next 48 hours if he still has a job following a Rugby Football Union (RFU) review into the team's woeful Autumn Nations Series campaign

The veteran Australian boss was reportedly meeting with Twickenham chiefs on Monday after presiding over England's worst year since 2008.

Jones, 62, is contracted to take England through to next year's Rugby World Cup in France, after which he is set to step down.

But the often outspoken and abrasive coach's departure could be accelerated after a 2022 where England lost six out of 12 Tests, with five wins and a draw.

The year ended with a decisive 27-13 defeat by World Cup holders South Africa, usually loyal England fans jeering their team off the Twickenham pitch after a lacklustre display.

It all left former Australia and Japan coach Jones more vulnerable to the sack than at any time since his appointment after a 2015 World Cup where hosts England crashed out in the group stage.

