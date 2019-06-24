UrduPoint.com
Coach Seedorf Seeks Redemption With Cameroon After Club Failures

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:50 AM

Coach Seedorf seeks redemption with Cameroon after club failures

Ismailia, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Dutch superstar Clarence Seedorf won the Champions League four times with Ajax Amsterdam, Real Madrid and AC Milan during an illustrious career spanning two decades.

But as a club manager in Italy, China and Spain he flopped, winning just 17 of 52 matches and being sacked three times after short spells in charge.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt offers him a chance of redemption as he coaches Cameroon, the defending champions and one of the title favourites.

He succeeded underperforming Belgian Hugo Broos last year and has won three, drawn three and lost three matches in charge of the five-time African champions.

Seedorf will be judged by what happens at the Africa Cup and anything less than a quarter-finals place will almost certainly lead to his post-tournament dismissal.

He denied that a bonus row which delayed the arrival of the Indomitable Lions in Egypt will affect their chances, saying: "That issue actually bolstered team spirit.

