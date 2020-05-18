UrduPoint.com
Coaches Of Bodybuilding Clubs Appealed For Corona Relief Package, Clubs Closed From 3 Months

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:48 PM

The hundreds bodybuilding clubs coaches across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar appealed to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for including them in Corona Relief Financial Packages

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The hundreds bodybuilding clubs coaches across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar appealed to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for including them in Corona Relief Financial Packages.

The coaches were of the views that since the clubs were closed from three months and they were paying rents, electricity bills, looking after family affairs without earning. Due to financial constrained all the coaches, owners of the clubs are in measurable condition and need government attention as they have no alternative but to earn livelihood through their coaching.

These words were expressed during a meeting held under the auspices of Saeed-ur-Rehman at Asian Gym Bazaar Kalan on Monday. The meeting was Chaired by former Nazim Haji Hidayatullah while Adeel Khan of Pakistan Railways Coach Kishore Ali, Inayatullah Khan of Shahbaz Gym, Muhammad Yousuf of Boom Boom Gym, Sarfraz Khan of Sarfraz Gym, Life Fit Ataullah of Jam, Shabir Khan of SS Jam, Syed Shah of Olympia Gym, Faqir Shah of Top Gym, Muhammad Khan of Baba Jam, Siddique of Royal Gym, Mukhtiar of Power House Gym, Fawad Khan of Fawad Gym and coaches in large number alongside representatives from other districts through video link attended the meeting.

A committee was also set up to resolve their issues with the government. Haji Hidayatullah, former Nazim PTI, was act as Chairman of the committee while following members including Saeed-ur-Rehman, Kishwar Ali, Sarfraz Khan and Inayatullah.

It was said in the meeting that bodybuilding clubs are open in all the districts of Punjab and healthy activities are going on in these clubs. The meeting demanded that SOPs be issued to all clubs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that they be fully implemented, the meeting assured.

"We do not oppose social distance nor we against security measures, but we also want to live healthy and that what we want to make ensure our younger generation to be healthy," Saeed Ur Rehman said. He said that the closure of clubs created hardship for the clubs owners, coaches as they are giving millions in rent, electricity and other facilities besides the coaches affiliated with the clubs are also facing hardship as they have no alternative for earning livelihood for their families.

