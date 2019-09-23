UrduPoint.com
Coaching Camp To Help Prepare Pool Of Players: SBP DG

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:39 PM

Coaching camp to help prepare pool of players: SBP DG

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Monday the prime objective of upcoming month-long under-16 six-game coaching and training camps and annual sports calendar activities is to prepare a pool of talented players

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Monday the prime objective of upcoming month-long under-16 six-game coaching and training camps and annual sports Calendar activities is to prepare a pool of talented players.

He said the SBP is making every possible effort to trace fresh talented players from across the province. "We are planning to prepare sufficient back-up strength consisting of the talented male and female players. It's also part of our planning to provide potential and promising players to Pakistan's various national teams," he elaborated.

The SBP DG said the under-16 six-game coaching and training camps and annual sports calendar activities will also help us in identifying new sports talent in different games, from the backward areas of the province.

"SBP has organized several sports events in various cities in the past to give maximum opportunities to talented male and female athletes of the province to express their hidden talent," he added.

