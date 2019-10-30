Coaching courses important in sports: Commissioner Karachi

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Wednesday said that coaching courses were of utmost importance in sports

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Wednesday said that coaching courses were of utmost importance in sports

Commissioner said the first B-5 international coaching course would prove to be fruitful for the students and teachers of schools, colleges and universities, according to a statement.

He said he would play a positive role for promotion of B-5 Games to the grass-root level and include the talented athletes.

He expressed these views at his office on occasion of launch of official shirt of B-5 International Coaching and Training Course.

Softball Federation of Pakistan Chairperson Tehmina Asif, Secretary of the Federation Asif Azim, Joint Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Finance Secretary Murad Hussain, SSA Finance Secretary Mohammad Naser, Faraz Ejaz and Secretary of the Federation were also present.

The B-5 International Coaching and Training Course would commence from November 2.