Coaching Setup Under Threat After National's Team Poor Performance In New Zealand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:38 PM

Coaching setup under threat after national's team poor performance in New Zealand

The sources say that Cricket Committee will hold important meeting where Head coach Misbahul Haq is likely to face tough questions regarding the poor performance of national team in fielding part of the game.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) Misbah Ul Haq, the head-coach of Pakistan cricket team, is under pressure after New Zealand won T20I and Test series against Pakistan, the reports said on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s defeat in both T20I and Test categories against New Zealand mounted more pressure on the board regarding changing in the national’s coaching set up.

The sources said that the board was already under pressure due to team’s performance in the recent past.

They said that PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani would hold meetings with Head Coach Misbahul Haq, Bowling Coach Waqar Younis and Batting Coach Younis Khan to discuss the poor performance of the national team during the New Zealand tour.

Ijaz Ahmad, Pakistan Shaheen’s Head Coach, would also be questioned about what went wrong in New Zealand.

The sources said that the board had already sought tour report from Team Manager Mansoor Rana. They said that Saleem Yousuf, the newly appointed Chairman of PCB Cricket Committee, would hold first meeting next week where Misbah ul Haq would be asked about the team performance during New Zealand tour.

“Tough questions are likely to be put before Misbahul Haq in Cricket Committee,” said the sources, adding that the fielding part of the game would come under scrutiny.

Players’ reservations with Misbah would also be discussed in the same meeting. The committee would present its report to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani who would take important decision on the basis of it.

The sources said that an important member of the committee was given the task to find a foreign head coach for the national team.

