COAS appreciates Pak athletes' efforts at Tokyo Olympics

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The national athletes, who represented Pakistan in the recently-held Tokyo Olympics met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.

According to an ISPR press release issued here, the COAS appreciated the Olympians for their efforts in the coveted event.

"Your participation in Olympics has inspired Pakistani nation, particularly the youth," he said.

"Army has always supported sports. Representing Pakistan at the international level is not only honour for you but it also brings pride to the nation," the COAS emphasised.

He also assured them of Pakistan army's complete support in their future endeavours.

The national players Arshad Nadeem(Javelin throw), Talha Talib (weightlifting), Havaldar Muhammad Khalil Akthar (shooting) and sepoy Gulfam Joseph (shooting ) thanked the COAS for interaction and recognition of their efforts.

