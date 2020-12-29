UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cochran-Siegle Sweeps Bormio Super-G For Maiden World Cup Win

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Cochran-Siegle sweeps Bormio super-G for maiden World Cup win

Bormio, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :In-form American Ryan Cochran-Siegle recorded his maiden World Cup victory, at the age of 28, by sweeping to a convincing win in the super-G at the Italian resort of Bormio on Tuesday.

Cochran-Siegle's sole previous podium finish was second in the downhill in neighbouring Val Gardena earlier this month.

It was also the first time an American skier won a World Cup super-G since Bode Miller's victory in Hinderstoder in 2006.

Cochran-Siegle finished 0.79sec ahead of Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr, with Norwegian Adrien Smiseth Sjersted (+0.94sec) rounding out the podium.

Another Norwegian, reigning World Cup overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, came in fourth in a race held back from Monday because of poor weather.

Kilde currently sits second in the general classification behind France's Alexis Pinturault, who finished 12th in Bormio.

Related Topics

Weather World Poor France From Race

Recent Stories

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

9 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

40 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

41 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

59 minutes ago

Tahir Qureshi's demise loss for conservation movem ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.