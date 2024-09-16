Open Menu

Coe Among Seven Candidates To Succeed Bach As IOC President

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Coe among seven candidates to succeed Bach as IOC president

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe is the highest profile of the seven candidates to have declared on Monday their bid to succeed International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

Coe will face stiff opposition from, amongst others, Kirsty Coventry, bidding to become the first woman and African to head the IOC, and cycling boss David Lappartient.

The election will be at the IOC Session in Athens, which runs from March 18-21 next year.

Bach, 70, is standing down after serving 12 years. The German announced at the end of the Paris Games that he would not be seeking another term.

The other four candidates include two from Asia -- another continent never to have had an IOC president -- Jordan's Prince Faisal al-Hussein and gymnastics chief Morinari Watanabe.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior, whose father of the same name was IOC president from 1980-2001 and transformed it into a commercial powerhouse, and a surprise entrant, ski federation president Johan Eliasch, round up the candidates.

First up for the septet is presenting their resepctive programmes to the IOC members at the turn of the year.

"The candidates will present their programmes, in camera, to the full IOC membership on the occasion of a meeting to be held in Lausanne (Switzerland) in January 2025," read a short IOC statement unveiling the candidates.

There will be a transition period post election -- not something Bach enjoyed when he succeeded Jacques Rogge in 2013 -- with the new president and his team assuming control in June.

