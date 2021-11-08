UrduPoint.com

Cokayne Hat-trick Sets Up England Record Win Over New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

London, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Amy Cokayne scored a hat-trick of tries as England's women enjoyed another record win over New Zealand with a 56-15 thrashing of the world champions at Northampton on Sunday.

This success surpassed England's 43-12 defeat of the Black Ferns in the first Test at Exeter last week and underlined their status as favourites for next year's World Cup in New Zealand.

England, the only fully professional national team in the women's game, once again overwhelmed New Zealand -- the team that beat them in the 2017 World Cup final -- in what was just the visitors' second international since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Red Roses were out of sight before half-time, with Cokayne scoring two tries either side of Ellie Kildunne's effort, with a penalty try also contributing to England's 28-0 lead at the break.

Cokayne continued England's ruthless display early in the second half with her third try before Portia Woodman finally got one back for New Zealand.

But the Black Ferns continued to be let down by self-inflicted errors, a messed up line-out near their own line allowing England's Leanne Infante to power over for a try.

Abby Dow sprinted over for England's eighth and final try, with Zoe Harrison on target with all her conversion attempts.

New Zealand rounded off the scoring with Woodman's second try, but it was scant consolation.

