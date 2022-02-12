UrduPoint.com

Col Asif Seniors Champion, Parkha Ladies Champion In Chairman Wapda Golf

Col Asif Seniors Champion, Parkha Ladies Champion in Chairman Wapda Golf

The Seniors Amateur Segment and Ladies Event concluded after 36 holes in the ongoing 4th Chairman Wapda Golf Championship, in progress at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course

The Seniors Amateur Segment and Ladies Event concluded after 36 holes in the ongoing 4th Chairman Wapda Golf Championship, in progress at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

While the main championship moved into the final phase, Col Asif Mehdi of Lahore Garrison surprised his adversaries competing in the Senior Amateur Section with a youthful display of golfing that fetched him the first position as the best senior. And of all the aspirant at the receiving end was his club mate and equally capable Tariq Mehmood At the end of the 36 holes contest, earmarked for the senior amateurs ,Col Asif Mehdi ended up with an aggregate score of 161 (82 plus 79) and at same aggregate score was placed Tariq Mehmood (77 plus 84) and as per rules, the winner is the one who has the better score on the last eighteen holes.

Third position in the Seniors Category was achieved by Shafiq Bhatti of Defence Raya with a two days aggregate score of 164.

Ladies Segment winner turned out to be the best one of the country Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya with two rounds noteworthy scores of gross 78 and gross 76 and a total aggregate of 154. Her nearest rival Ghazala Yasmin was second with a score of 156 while Suneyah Osama annexed third position with a score of 163.

In the ongoing championship match for the Fourth Wapda Chairman Golf Title noticeable are the twists and turns in the run of play. "Even the smallest of errors can throw you back and let others take over the reigns of supremacy." Just one error on the part of first round leader Danish Javed and he found himself placed fourth now.

However, the most gifted one of Lahore Gymkhana was in the driving seat after a refreshing round of gross 72 on Saturday and that added to his first round score of 74 places him right in front as the championship reels into the final 18 holes round due to be played on Sunday.

Even for a valiant player like Qasim Ali Khan the unnerving part is that he will be up against the might of Salman Jehangir, the number one ranked golf amateur of the country who is placed one stroke behind him at a score of 147 and another in form contender Ahmed Jibran who is also placed at the same score .An interesting final round of championship activity is in the offing.

Still others who appeared well placed are Danish Javed at two rounds aggregate score of 148, Ahmed Zafar Hayat at 149, Nouman Ilyas at 150, Ahmed Sultan Kiyani at 151, Hussain Hamid at 153 and Wajahat Ali Khan at 154.

Competition wise, a close contest is expected on Sunday in the title race.

