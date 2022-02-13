UrduPoint.com

Col. Fateh Sher Khan Memorial Cricket Cup From March 2

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Col. Fateh Sher Khan Memorial Cricket Cup from March 2

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore city's top notch club teams will feature in Col. Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cup, commencing here from March 2 at Model Town Green Club ground.

"The event is being organised in the memory of my late father, who served Pakistan Army with pride and distinction," said Nabeel Ahmad, the chief patron and sponsor of the event while talking to APP on Sunday.

He said altogether 20 teams would showcase their talent in the event which aims at promoting cricket at grass-roots level and to revive the club cricket.

The participating teams are: Model Town Greens Club, Model Town Cricket Club, Cricket Center Club, Aligarh Cricket Club, Shah Faisal Cricket Club, Shah Kamal Club, Pindi Gymkhana Club, Township Whites Club. P&T Gymkhana Club, Anwar sports Club, Khurram Gymkhana Club, Ludhiana Gymkhana Club, Lahore Gymkhana Club, Punjab Club, Youngster B Club, Golden Star Club, Muslimabad Gymkhana Club, Apollo Club, Shining Cricket Club and YuSlim Club.

Model Town Green Cricket Club is organising it and Pakistan Cricket board has granted NOC for holding the event, said Nabeel, a Pakistani American and former chief executive officer (CEO) of the United States Cricket Association.

He said being a former cricketer he has a special passion for the game and that is why he always sponsors this cricket event to play his role in the development of cricket at early level and to contribute in the overall development of the game in Pakistan while living in America.

Nabeel, who is also the owner of Michigan Cricket stars professional team in Minor League Cricket of USA, emphasised the need to engage Lahore's cricket clubs round the year through a comprehensive development plan.

" Lahore was once the hub of club cricket activities and now less club cricket activities are being organized," said Nabeel adding "We are planning to make Col. Fateh Sher Khan Memorial Cup a regular annual feature to provide competitive club cricket to aspiring cricketers."He said the tournament, which would be played on league basis, offers handsome cash prizes with the winning team getting Rs, 200,000 and runners-up pocketing Rs. 100,000. Cash prizes will also be given to the notable performers of the event besides man of the match of every match.

>